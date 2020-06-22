Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ichor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $23.70 on Monday. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.56 million, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 2.51.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

