Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yandex by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,770 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,668,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,119,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,322,000 after purchasing an additional 197,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,286,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,354 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The firm had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on YNDX. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

