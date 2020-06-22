Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 103,486 Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,486 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Fidus Investment worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 75.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 567,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 244,751 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,314,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,825,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 12.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 727,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 264,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of FDUS opened at $8.75 on Monday. Fidus Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $213.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Securities raised Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.