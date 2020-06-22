Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 24,371 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,371 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.77.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David C. George purchased 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $249,970.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

