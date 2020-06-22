Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 400 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 542.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $101.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.25. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

