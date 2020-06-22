Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 425,178 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,178 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,789,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,313 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,241 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 679.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,174,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,757 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,216,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,158 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.16. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.