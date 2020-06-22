Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $171,000 Position in CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 129,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRHM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH Medical by 666.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 669,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CRH Medical by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,823 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CRH Medical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,542,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111,917 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,511 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director David Allan Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00.

CRH Medical stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. CRH Medical Corp has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRH Medical from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

