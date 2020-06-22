Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $250,000 Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Vale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,978,618,000 after buying an additional 3,429,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,577,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,017,000 after buying an additional 1,787,612 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Vale by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,645,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,545,000 after buying an additional 1,961,071 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Vale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,536,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,148,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $200,775,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Vale SA has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

