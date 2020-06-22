Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $315,734,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 410,745 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,196,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,643,000 after purchasing an additional 225,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 772,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,689 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $20,846,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $148.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.07 and its 200 day moving average is $142.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.