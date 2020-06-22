Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,769,381 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $356.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

