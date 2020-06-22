Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock opened at $89.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,042.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.