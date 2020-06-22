Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 137.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Masimo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Masimo by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after purchasing an additional 199,781 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo stock opened at $226.03 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.44.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $605,260.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,033 shares of company stock worth $69,004,749. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

