Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) vs. Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Head to Head Analysis

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Spi Energy and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A Maxim Integrated Products 37.00% 35.31% 16.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spi Energy and Maxim Integrated Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxim Integrated Products 3 11 3 0 2.00

Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus price target of $59.73, suggesting a potential downside of 1.19%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than Spi Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Spi Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Spi Energy has a beta of 3.83, indicating that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spi Energy and Maxim Integrated Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.11 -$12.28 million N/A N/A Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 6.96 $827.49 million $2.43 24.88

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Spi Energy.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Spi Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

