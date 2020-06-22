Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.91% of Merus worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRUS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Merus by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merus by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. Merus NV has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $483.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Merus had a negative net margin of 225.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Merus NV will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,462,510 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 87,254 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $1,326,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

