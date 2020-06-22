Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CASH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $17.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $603.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1,246.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

