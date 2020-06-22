Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,992 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28,543 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,174,447 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $500,610,000 after acquiring an additional 88,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $195.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.52. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

