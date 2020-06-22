Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Kinneret Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,045 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 9.2% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,174,447 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $500,610,000 after purchasing an additional 88,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $195.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

