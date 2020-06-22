Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $195.15 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.39 and a 200 day moving average of $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.