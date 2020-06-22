Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,046,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $165,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $1,735,000. First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $4,225,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 36,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 64.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,629,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $730,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,165 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $195.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

