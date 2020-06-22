M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of SVC opened at $8.49 on Monday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -849,000.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

