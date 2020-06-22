M&T Bank Corp Invests $113,000 in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn acquired 29,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of ROIC opened at $11.14 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

