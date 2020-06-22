M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 922,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after buying an additional 118,632 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 832,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 739,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 359,775 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,410,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $365.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.50. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

