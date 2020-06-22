Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NBRV. Needham & Company LLC cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.41.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.67% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 33,687 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

