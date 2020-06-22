Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stake Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.19% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,564,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $22.82 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

