Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

TWLO stock traded up $6.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.63. 452,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,313. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.04. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Twilio’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,716 shares of company stock valued at $84,692,549. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 247,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Twilio by 125.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 42.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,267,000 after buying an additional 319,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

