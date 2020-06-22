NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.55% of NovaGold Resources worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 67.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 459,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 185,468 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 277,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 293,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 715,269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 83,520 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $171,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 69,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $589,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,843 shares of company stock worth $2,880,661 in the last 90 days.

NG opened at $8.37 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

