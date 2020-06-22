NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $38,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NuVasive by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NuVasive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,157,000 after acquiring an additional 73,334 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $57.96 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

