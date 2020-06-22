Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,262 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Donaldson worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,724,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,259,000 after buying an additional 43,114 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,672,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,399,000 after purchasing an additional 426,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $62,800.00. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

