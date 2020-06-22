Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,003 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Marten Transport worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRTN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

MRTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 14,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $337,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

