Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 156,325 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,325 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.48% of NuStar Energy worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NS opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.52. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.13 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

