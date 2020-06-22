Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Unitil by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 187,349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Unitil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Unitil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTL opened at $45.15 on Monday. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The company has a market cap of $675.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

