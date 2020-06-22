Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PK. Raymond James raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

