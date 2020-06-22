Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PGPHF stock opened at $869.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $819.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $842.93. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $535.00 and a 52-week high of $985.70.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

