Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,608 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 311,543 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.52% of Peabody Energy worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 418,105 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 147,514 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,177 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 742,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 41,436.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,729 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 219,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTU opened at $3.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.52. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $37,454.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Clarkson Capital cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

