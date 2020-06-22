PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $2.72

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.715 per share on Tuesday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $56.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.46. PERSIMMON/ADR has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

PSMMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PERSIMMON/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

