PFS Investments Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

Microsoft stock opened at $195.15 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $198.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

