Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,300 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 576,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 9.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,823 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

PXLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

