Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 19.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Barclays cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $5,905,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

