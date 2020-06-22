Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 171,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pool by 4,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

POOL opened at $266.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.63 and a 200-day moving average of $217.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $271.16.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,750. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

