Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 40,100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $203,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.17 and its 200-day moving average is $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.02.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

