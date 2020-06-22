Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.33% of Prothena worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Prothena by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Prothena by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.05, a current ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Prothena Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10,452.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

