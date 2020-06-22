Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Position Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1,025.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 605,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after buying an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.96 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.