Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $23,665,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NYSE PWR opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $44.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

