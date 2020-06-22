Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 281,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Realogy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLGY. Stephens increased their price target on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

RLGY stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. Realogy Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $846.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.73.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

