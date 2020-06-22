Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 151.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.19% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after buying an additional 436,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,653,000 after buying an additional 394,064 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,007,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 510,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 310,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,949,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 224,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.70 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.