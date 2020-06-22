RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 479.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $75.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.10.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.