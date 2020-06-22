Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sabre were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. Sabre Corp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Siciliano purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

