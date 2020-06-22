Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Update

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 83,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

In related news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,886.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,787 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Select Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Select Bancorp by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Select Bancorp by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $145.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

