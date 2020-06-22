Short Interest in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Drops By 5.8%

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Athene by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Athene by 4.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,638,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATH. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Shares of ATH opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.86 million. Analysts predict that Athene will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

