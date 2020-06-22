Short Interest in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Drops By 5.6%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 32,310,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

BEN opened at $21.95 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

